ZZ336, the British Prime Minister’s and royal family’s new aircraft

Photos made available by the Ministry of Defence (MOD)’s Joint Air Delivery Test and Evaluation Unit show the ZZ336, the Prime Minister’s Voyager, landing and taxiing into RAF Brize Norton, in Carterton, Britain, after being painted at Cambridge.

The RAF Voyager has been converted to provide a transport solution for government ministers and the royal family.

The aircraft displays the Union Flag alongside RAF markings. After weeks of extensive and complex works, the Voyager returned to RAF Brize Norton where it will be based alongside the rest of the RAF Voyager fleet.

It can fly from and to almost any airport across the world that can take an Airbus A330, and its range will allow it to reach much of the world without costly and time-consuming refuelling.

Via EPA-EFE/Sgt Matty Matthews RAF/MoD Crown Copyright 2020

