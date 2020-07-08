Zimbabwe’s Health Minister sacked after corruption allegation

epa07271303 Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis (R) speaks as Zimbabwean minister of Health and Child Care Obadiah Moyo (L) listens during a visit to the Newlands Clinic in Harare, Zimbabwe, 09 January 2019. The clinic, which was founded by Swiss doctor, prof Ruedi Luethy in 2003 and funded by donations and contributions from the Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), is active in the care and prevention of HIV/AIDS patients in Zimbabwe. EPA-EFE/AARON UFUMELI

Zimbabwe’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa has sacked health minister Obadiah Moyo with immediate effect for inappropriate conduct, a statement from the presidency shared by information ministry secretary Nick Mangwana on Twitter on Tuesday said.

The statement did not elaborate further. Moyo was arrested in June over allegations of corruption related to the government’s procurement of $60 million worth of medical equipment for the country’s fight against the coronavirus.

Calls to Moyo’s phone went unanswered on Tuesday.

Reuters

