Zidane says Real deserve more respect following accusation of favourable refereeing

epa08529137 Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos (top, R) celebrates with team mates after scoring the 1-0 lead during the Spanish LaLiga soccer match between Athletic Bilbao and Real Madrid at San Mames Stadium, in Bilbao, Basque Country, northern Spain, 05 July 2020. EPA-EFE/LUIS TEJIDO

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane said it was unfair that his side were constantly being accused of benefiting from favourable refereeing after they closed in on the La Liga title with a 1-0 win over Athletic Bilbao on Sunday.

Sergio Ramos struck the only goal of the game with a penalty awarded after a VAR review showed Marcelo had been fouled by Dani Garcia.

Athletic, however, were denied a spot-kick late on when Ramos appeared to tread on their forward Raul Garcia.

Real had also beaten Getafe 1-0 with a late penalty on Thursday and had big decisions go their way in recent victories over Valencia and Real Sociedad, but Zidane dismissed the suggestion that the title was being decided on marginal calls.

Reuters

