Zanardi’s condition stable

A file photo of the former racing driver Alex Zanardi of Italy drives on the Hockenheimring racetrack before the last race of the season of the Deutsche Tourenwagen Meisterschaft (DTM) in Hockenheim, Germany, 21 October 2012. EPA-EFE/UWE ANSPACH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Alex Zanardi’s condition remains stable, doctors at Siena hospital said on Monday after the four-time Paralympic champion and former Formula One driver suffered serious head injuries in a road accident while racing on his handbike on Friday.

The 53-year-old, who is highly popular and respected for the way he reinvented himself after having both legs amputated following a motor-racing accident in 2001, is in a medically induced coma.

The week ahead is set to be crucial, with doctors set to decide in the coming days if it is possible to gradually suspend the therapy that is keeping him sedated.

Prosecutors have denied reports that Zanardi may be been distracted because he was using a mobile phone before a collision with a lorry on a road near Pienza.

Via ANSA

Like this: Like Loading...

Related