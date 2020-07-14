You’ll need to wear masks while shopping in England – UK Government

epa08522663 Primark in London, Britain, 02 July 2020. Retailer Primark has announced that its profits have fallen by two thirds, loosing some £800million due to the impact of Coronavirus. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has changed the two metre distancing rules from two meters to one. Pubs, galleries and cinemas are set to reopen their doors from 04 July. Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the widespread of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus which causes the Covid-19 disease. EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN

Shoppers in England will have to wear face coverings in shops and supermarkets from July 24 to help reduce the risk of a new pick-up in the spread of the coronavirus, Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s office said.

Johnson said last week that tighter rules on wearing face coverings might be needed but a senior minister – Cabinet Secretary Michael Gove – said on Sunday that wearing masks should be left instead to people’s common sense.

“The prime minister has been clear that people should be wearing face coverings in shops and we will make this mandatory from July 24,” a spokesperson for Johnson’s Downing Street office said on Monday.

Britain has Europe’s highest coronavirus death toll, with almost 45,000 confirmed deaths.

In Scotland, which has its own powers over public health, as well as other countries such as Germany, Spain, Italy and Greece it is already compulsory to wear face coverings inside shops.

The opposition Labour Party criticised Johnson’s government for not moving sooner in England.

