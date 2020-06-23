WWE star The Undertaker calls it a day: “there is nothing left to conquer”

Reading Time: < 1 minute

WWE wrestling star The Undertaker, popular with many locals particularly in the first decade of the new millenium has announced his retirement. This news was met with thousands of messages on social media. The wrestler said that he had “no desire to get back in the ring”.

The 55-year-old, whose real name is Mark Calaway, had already hinted of this impending decision during a recently filmed documentary, suggesting that there was “nothing left for [him] to conquer”.

While neither Mr Calaway nor the WWE have not formally announced his retirement, his statement leaves little room for imagination.

The Dead Man, as he is nicknamed, made the comments during the new WWE biopic The Last Ride.

You can never appreciate how long the road was until you’ve driven to the end. #TheLastRide @WWENetwork pic.twitter.com/JW3roilt9a — Undertaker (@undertaker) June 21, 2020

He described his last match, against wrestler AJ Styles, which ended in spectactular fashion as he buried his opponent and riding away on a motorcycle.

“It was a perfect moment. You don’t necessarily always get those. If there was ever a perfect ending to a career, that right there was it,” Mr Calaway said.

BBC

