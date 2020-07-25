WTO ruling in EU-Russia dispute confirms legality of some EU rules – EU

epa08026182 A photo taken with a fisheye lens shows the European Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium, 26 November 2019. President-Elect of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on 27 November 2019 will present her team of Commissioners-designate and the new Commission's programme to the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France. Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) will then discuss and decide (by simple majority) whether to elect the College of Commissioners or not. EPA-EFE/OLIVIER HOSLET

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The European Commission said on Friday a World Trade Organisation ruling on the European Union‘s dispute with Russia confirmed the legality of specific EU anti-dumping rules, but raised issues about their practical application.

A WTO panel on Friday largely upheld a complaint brought by Russia against European Union anti-dumping measures, the third such ruling lost by the bloc.

“The Commission takes note of the panel report in the dispute with Russia on the use of cost adjustment in the EU anti-dumping measures,” a Commission spokesperson said.

“The report confirms the legality of specific EU anti-dumping rules under the WTO law, while raising certain issues as regards their practical application,” the spokesperson said.

“We will analyse the detailed reasoning presented in the report and reserve our rights in view of potential further steps in the dispute,” the Commission said.

via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related