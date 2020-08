Reading Time: < 1 minute

An aerial view of a salvage vessel behind the two parts of the MV Wakashio, a Japanese owned Panama-flagged bulk carrier after it split in two following running aground off the southeast coast of Mauritius, 17 August 2020.

The ship was sailing from China to Brazil when it hit coral reefs near Pointe d’Esny on 25 July 2020. Oil from the grounded ship is damaging protected marine ecosystems.

EPA-EFE/REUBEN PILLAY

