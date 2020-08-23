Preloader
Business, Coronavirus, Food and Drink, UK

Worst UK wheat harvest in 40 years prompts flour price hike fears

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Britain’s worst wheat harvest in 40 years is likely to cause a price hike in flour and bread, the industry has warned.

Only about 40% of the usual amount of wheat crop was planted last October due to heavy rain, while crops being harvested now are very poor quality due to droughts earlier in the season followed by lots of August rain, the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) said.

The bad harvest is exacerbated further by the uncertainty of a no-deal Brexit at the end of this year, with fears World Trade Organisation (WTO) tariffs will be imposed on wheat that millers will have to import from overseas to meet demand.

