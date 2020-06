A man is subject to a coronavirus test at the San Miguel health center in Panama City, Panama. EPA-EFE/Bienvenido Velasco

More than 8.5 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 452,992​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Topping the list is the USA with 2,200,160 confirmed cases and 118,384 deaths.

