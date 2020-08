epa08596725 A man using his phone walks underneath flyovers in Singapore. EPA-EFE/WALLACE WOON

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 20.34 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 741,097​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related