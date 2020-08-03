Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.08 million, death toll at 687,259

3rd August 2020

An activist wears a colorful Guy Fawkes mask on the back of his head during a demonstration against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) measures in the City Park in Groningen, The Netherlands, on Sunday. Participants voiced against the one and a half meter social distancing measure and the obligation to wear face masks over the COVID-19 pandemic. EPA-EFE/SIESE VEENSTRA

More than 18.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 687,259​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The United States leads the list with 4,684,223 confirmed cases and 155,343 deaths.

