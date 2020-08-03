Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 18.08 million, death toll at 687,259
Reading Time: < 1 minute
More than 18.08 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 687,259 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The United States leads the list with 4,684,223 confirmed cases and 155,343 deaths.
You must log in to post a comment.