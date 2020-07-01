Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.48 million, death toll at 509,980
Reading Time: < 1 minute
More than 10.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 509,980 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
Top of the list is the USA with 2,653,638 confirmed cases. Brazil is second with 1,402,041 and third is Russia with 647,849 confirmed cases.
Via Reuters
You must log in to post a comment.