Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 10.48 million, death toll at 509,980

People wearing masks walk by a bronze sculpture of a bull in the central business district (CBD) in Beijing, China. EPA-EFE/WU HONG

Reading Time: < 1 minute

More than 10.48 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 509,980​ have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Top of the list is the USA with 2,653,638 confirmed cases. Brazil is second with 1,402,041 and third is Russia with 647,849 confirmed cases.

Via Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related