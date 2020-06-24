World’s most powerful supercomputer to search for COVID-19 cure

Fugaku, Japan's new supercomputer, is illuminated as it is unveiled to the media at Riken Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Japan. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Japan’s new Fugaku supercomputer, which has this week been declared the most powerful in the world, is to be used to search for a potential cure for the coronavirus.

Based at the Japanese government’s RIKEN Center for Computational Science in Kobe, Fugaku is the country’s first machine to lead the biannual TOP500 supercomputer list since 2011.

It is potentially capable of performing up to 513 quadrillion mathematical operations every second, crunching through complicated simulations regarding the coronavirus and potential treatments.

Although it won’t be fully operational until next year, the team leading the project have already used it to run simulations on how respiratory droplets spread through office spaces and public transport.

