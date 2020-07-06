World has seen record 24-hour rise in COVID-19 cases

Relatives wearing personal protective equipment carry a coffin into a grave during a funeral service of a Covid-19 victim at designated area only for coronavirus funerals at the burial site in New Delhi, India. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

The world has seen a record rise in coronavirus cases over a 24-hour period, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has said.

The new record is 212,326, with the biggest rise in infections coming in the US, Brazil and India.

The previous WHO record for new cases of COVID-19 was 189,077 on 28 June.

In the US, there were a further 53,213 cases reported in the latest 24-hour period, ahead of Brazil (48,105) and India (22,771).

Across Europe, the figure rose by 19,694.

In total, 10.9 million cases have been recorded globally and 523,011 people have died, the WHO says.

The Johns Hopkins University, which is also tracking the virus, says there are 11.1 million cases and 527,681 people have lost their lives.

