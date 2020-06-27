Wolverhampton Wanderers boost Champions League qualification hopes

epa08511929 Wolverhampton manager Nuno Santo (facing) celebrates with players after the English Premier League match between Aston Villa and Wolverhampton in Birmingham, Britain, 27 June 2020. Wolverhampton won 1-0. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a 1-0 West Midlands derby win at Aston Villa on Saturday as Leander Dendoncker grabbed a 62nd minute winner.

The victory lifts Wolves above Manchester United into fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, although they have played a game more than both teams.

The loss is another blow for Villa in their battle against relegation and leaves them second from bottom on 27 points.

Reuters / ESPN

