Wolverhampton Wanderers boost Champions League qualification hopes
Reading Time: < 1 minute
Wolverhampton Wanderers boosted their Champions League qualification hopes with a 1-0 West Midlands derby win at Aston Villa on Saturday as Leander Dendoncker grabbed a 62nd minute winner.
The victory lifts Wolves above Manchester United into fifth place, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, although they have played a game more than both teams.
The loss is another blow for Villa in their battle against relegation and leaves them second from bottom on 27 points.
Reuters / ESPN
You must log in to post a comment.