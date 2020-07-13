Wizz Air Abu Dhabi launched

A Wizz Air airplane takes off from Otopeni International Airport, in Otopeni city, 25 Km North from Bucharest, Romania. EPA-EFE/ROBERT GHEMENT

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Wizz Air, the largest low-cost airline in Central and Eastern Europe, on Monday announced the launch of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a national airline of the United Arab Emirates will start operations on 1 October 2020.

The airline will base two brand new, state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft in Abu Dhabi, with an initial network of six new routes to Alexandria, Athens, Kutaisi, Larnaca, Odesa and Yerevan.

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, a joint-venture established between ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies, and Wizz Air Holdings Plc, received national carrier status from the UAE government, subject to meeting regulatory standards prior to starting operations.

Four additional, ultra-modern Airbus A321neo aircraft will be allocated in the first 6 months of operation, with the route network on these aircraft to be announced in due course. Wizz Air currently has five additional routes to Abu Dhabi on sale from Bucharest, Budapest, Cluj-Napoca, Katowice and Sofia.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related