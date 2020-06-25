WHO warns of global shortage of oxygen equipment

Dozens of people line up to refill or buy oxygen tanks in Lima, Peru. Peru has seen a drastic increase in demand for oxygen, leading hundreds of Peruvians to queue since three in the morning paying up to ten times its normal price. Cylinders of 10 cubic meters of oxygen are sold 6,000 soles ($ 1,779) and refills for 50 soles ($ 15) per cubic meter in the face of the massive demand. EPA-EFE/Paolo Aguilar

As 1 million new cases of coronavirus are confirmed worldwide per week, the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned that hospitals are facing a shortage in oxygen concentrators needed to support the breathing of Covid-19 patients suffering from respiratory distress.

“Many countries are now experiencing difficulties obtaining oxygen concentrators,” WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. “Demand is currently outstripping supply.”

The health agency has bought 14,000 oxygen concentrators from manufacturers and plans to send them to 120 countries in coming weeks, Tedros said. A further 170,000 concentrators – worth about US$100m – will be potentially available over the next six months.

Cases worldwide passed 9.4 million on Thursday, with the WHO saying it expected global infections to pass 10 million by the end of the week. At least 480,000 people have died so far.

