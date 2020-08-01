WHO warns impact of coronavirus will be felt for decades to come

1st August 2020

A man wearing a protective face mask walks front of a statue of an Illyrian warrior in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. EPA-EFE/GEORGI LICOVSKI

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The global coronavirus outbreak is the sort of disaster whose effects will last far into the future, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday.

“The pandemic is a once-in-a-century health crisis, the effects of which will be felt for decades to come,” Tedros told a meeting of the WHO’s emergency committee, according to remarks released by the agency.

The pandemic has killed more than 670,000 people since emerging in Wuhan, China, with more than 17 million cases diagnosed.

The United States, Brazil, Mexico and Britain have been particularly hard hit in recent weeks by the disease COVID-19, as their governments have struggled to come up with an effective response.

Economies have been been hit by lockdown restrictions introduced to restrict its spread, while many regions are fearful of a second wave.

Meanwhile, more than around 150 pharmaceutical companies are working on vaccines, although their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, the World Health Organization said last week

Although knowledge about the new virus has advanced, many questions remained unanswered and populations remain vulnerable, Tedros said on Friday.

“Early results from serology (antibody) studies are painting a consistent picture: most of the world’s people remain susceptible to this virus, even in areas that have experienced severe outbreaks,” he said.

“Many countries that believed they were past the worst are now grappling with new outbreaks. Some that were less affected in the earliest weeks are now seeing escalating numbers of cases and deaths.”

s2.reutersmedia.net

 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Florida, North Carolina declare emergencies as Hurricane Isaias nears

1st August 2020

Boris Johnson orders police to enforce face mask laws

1st August 2020

Germany’s confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 955 to 209,653

1st August 2020

WHO reports record daily increase in global coronavirus cases, up over 292,000

1st August 2020

Photo Story: Italian military exercises on the island of Pantelleria

1st August 2020

Large U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trials will exclude pregnant women for now

1st August 2020

Four crew members on Norwegian cruise ship hospitalised with COVID-19

1st August 2020

Italian President stresses that freedom does not include the right to make others ill

1st August 2020

Egypt reports lowest coronavirus daily figure since May 3

1st August 2020

Canada extends travel ban to August 31

1st August 2020
%d bloggers like this: