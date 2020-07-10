WHO warns coronavirus ‘not under control and is accelerating’

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organisation (WHO), said the total number of cases of coronavirus worldwide has doubled in the last six weeks and insisted COVID-19 is not under control across most of the world and is actually getting worse.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the total number of cases of coronavirus worldwide has doubled in the last six weeks.

And the spread of COVID-19 is showing no signs of slowing in the worst-affected countries – the US, Brazil and India.

Speaking at the member state briefing on the pandemic evaluation, Dr Tedros said: “The virus has upended health systems in some of the world’s wealthiest nations, while some countries that have mounted a successful response have been of modest means.

“We know that when countries take a comprehensive approach based on fundamental public health measures – such as find, isolate, test and treat cases, and trace and quarantine contacts – the outbreak can be brought under control.

“But in most of the world the virus is not under control. It is getting worse.

“More than 11.8 million cases of COVID-19 have now been reported to WHO. More than 544,000 lives have been lost.

“And the pandemic is still accelerating.”

Read more via Sky News

Like this: Like Loading...

Related