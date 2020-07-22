WHO warns about worrying coronavirus trends in southern Europe, Balkans

22nd July 2020

A view of Ava Gardner's statue wearing a protective face mask in Girona, Spain. EPA-EFE/Alejandro Garcia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Worrying trends of coronavirus infection are emerging in southern Europe and in the Balkan region, Mike Ryan, head of the World Health Organization’s emergencies programme, said on Wednesday.

“Obviously the Americas is clearly still the major hot spot, North, Central and South America, but we have disease beginning to accelerate in Africa,” Ryan told the Newstalk radio station in his native Ireland.

“Also, even in Europe, while certainly in western Europe the disease has come under control, we still have some worrying trends in southern Europe and the Balkans so we’re not out of the woods just yet in the European environment. It requires sustained vigilance.”

s2.reutersmedia.net

 

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

%d bloggers like this: