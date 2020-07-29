WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is not seasonal but one big wave

29th July 2020

epa08334075 A man feeds pigeons in Municipio square, in Naples, Italy, 31 March 2020. The death toll from the coronavirus outbreak in Italy alone surpassed the 11,500 mark, with over 100,000 registered cases of COVID-19 infections, the Italian Civil Protection announced on 30 March. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Reading Time: 2 minutes

World Health Organization official on Tuesday described the COVID-19 pandemic as “one big wave” and warned against complacency in the northern hemisphere summer since the infection does not share influenza’s tendency to follow seasons.

WHO officials have been at pains to avoid describing a resurgence of COVID-19 cases like those in Hong Kong as “waves” as this suggests the virus is behaving in ways beyond human control, when in fact concerted action can slow its spread.

Margaret Harris repeated that message in a virtual briefing in Geneva. “We are in the first wave. It’s going to be one big wave. It’s going to go up and down a bit. The best thing is to flatten it and turn it into just something lapping at your feet,” she said.

Pointing to high case numbers at the height of the U.S. summer, she urged vigilance in applying measures and warned against mass gatherings.

“People are still thinking about seasons. What we all need to get our heads around is this is a new virus and…this one is behaving differently,” she said. “Summer is a problem. This virus likes all weather.”

However, she expressed concern about COVID-19 cases coinciding with normal seasonal influenza cases during the southern hemisphere’s winter, and said the Geneva-based body was monitoring this closely.

So far, she said, laboratory samples are not showing high numbers of flu cases, suggesting a later-than-normal start to the season.

“If you have an increase in a respiratory illness when you already have a very high burden of respiratory illness, that puts even more pressure on the health system,” she said, urging people to be vaccinated against flu.

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

China and EU to speed up negotiation on investment agreement

29th July 2020

EU stimulus package to slightly improve growth prospects

29th July 2020

Malta-24 News Briefing Wednesday 29th July 2020

29th July 2020

WHO says COVID-19 pandemic is not seasonal but one big wave

29th July 2020

Conte wins backing to extend COVID-19 emergency period in Italy

29th July 2020

Back to the future – The countries reintroducing Covid-19 restrictions

29th July 2020

Global air traffic will not return to pre-coronavirus level until at least 2024

29th July 2020

The Phantom of the Opera forced to close permanently on the West End

29th July 2020

Atalanta registers a late win at Parma as they approach the 100th goal milestone

29th July 2020

Inter wins against Napoli

29th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: