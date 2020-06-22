WHO reports record daily increase in coronavirus cases

An indigenous boy from the Ticuna ethnic group awaits medical assistance at a health post in an indigenous area in the upper part of the Dos Solimoes river in the town of Umariaçu, near the city of Tabatinga, Amazonas, Brazil. EPA-EFE/JOEDSON ALVES

The World Health Organization reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Sunday, with the total rising by 183,020 in a 24-hour period.

The biggest increase was from North and South America with over 116,000 new cases, according to its daily report.

Total global cases are over 8.7 million with more than 461,000 deaths, according to the WHO.

The previous record for new cases was 181,232 on 18 June.

