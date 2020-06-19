WHO official blasts Naples Cup-win celebrations

Napoli's supporters celebrate after winning the Italian Cup final soccer match between SSC Napoli and Juventus FC at the Olimpico stadium in Rome, in the centre of Naples, Italy, 18 June 2020. EPA-EFE/CIRO FUSCO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

A World Health Organization (WHO) official has blasted the celebrations that took place on the streets of Naples after Napoli beat Juventus on Wednesday in the Italian Cup final.

Big crowds of fans went out to celebrate with little regard for the respect of social distancing and other rules to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Dr Ranieri Guerra, the WHO’s Assistant Director-General for Strategic Initiatives, said the fans’ behaviour was “reckless”.

He also compared the celebrations to the Champions League match in Milan between Atalanta and Valencia in February, which is thought to have had a major role in spreading the virus in Italy early in the pandemic.

“I wouldn’t like that to happen again,” said Dr Guerra. “Seeing those images hurts”.

Via ANSA

