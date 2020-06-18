WHO drawing up plans for ‘fair, equitable’ access to COVID-19 vaccine

A microbiologist at the Hellenic Pasteur Institute works in the institute's 3rd-level biosafety laboratory, which performs tests to detect the presence of the novel SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus that causes the pandemic COVID-19 disease, in Athens, Greece. EPA-EFE/ORESTIS PANAGIOTOU

The World Health Organization is drawing up plans to help decide who should be prioritised for a vaccine against COVID-19 once an inoculation has been approved, its chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan said on Thursday.

The framework to ensure “fair and equitable access” would give priority to three group: frontline workers such as medics and the police, vulnerable people over 65 years old or at higher risk due to illness, and those in higher-transmission settings such as meat factories, prisons or care homes, she said.

Via Reuters

