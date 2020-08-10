White House considered carving face of Donald Trump on Mt Rushmore

A file photo of the Marine One helicopter carrying US President Donald J. Trump flies past Mt. Rushmore National Monument in Keystone, South Dakota, USA, 03 July 2020. Trump is visited Mt. Rushmore to celebrate the Independence Day holiday. The iconic monument, located at the sacred Black Hills claimed by the Lakota Sioux, features the stone carvings of former US Presidents George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Theodore Roosevelt, and Abraham Lincoln. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A White House official made discreet inquiries over the possibility of Donald Trump’s image being carved into Mount Rushmore, it has been reported.

According to the New York Times the official, who was not named, last year approached the office of South Dakota governor, Kristi Noem to ask how an additional president could be added to the monument.

Details of the approach emerged over the weekend.

Likenesses of four presidents – George Washington, Thomas Jefferson, Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt – were immortalised in the massive 1941 sculpture which took 14 years to create.

The attraction in the Black Hills attracts more than two million visitors a year.

Trump first raised the possibility of his being added to the pantheon of iconic US presidents when he met Noem at the Oval Office as far back as 2017.

The South Dakota governor assumed the president was joking, she recalled a year later.

“He said, ‘Kristi, come on over here. Shake my hand’

“I shook his hand, and I said, ‘Mr. President, you should come to South Dakota sometime. We have Mount Rushmore.’

“And he goes, ‘Do you know it’s my dream to have my face on Mount Rushmore?’ I started laughing. He wasn’t laughing, so he was totally serious.”

The South Dakota governor did present Trump with four-foot replica of Mount Rushmore – with his face added – when the US president visited the state early last month.

Trump denied that the conversation ever happened on Twitter, but said it sounded like a “good idea”.

This is Fake News by the failing @nytimes & bad ratings @CNN. Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me! https://t.co/EHrA9yUsAw — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 10, 2020

