When England plans to further ease lockdown measures

Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out on Friday a timetable for the further easing of lockdown measures in England, including plans for the return of audiences to sports stadia and the resumption of conferences.

FROM AUGUST

Bowling alleys, skating rinks and casinos will reopen from Aug. 1 and wedding receptions will be allowed for up to 30 people.

Indoor performances to a live audience will also restart, subject to the success of pilots.

The British government will stop telling people to work from home and give more discretion to employers to decide whether its safe for staff to return to their workplaces.

FROM SEPTEMBER

Schools, nurseries, and colleges will be open to children and young people on a full-time basis.

FROM OCTOBER

The government will aim for audiences to return to stadia, and conferences and other business events will restart.

RETURN TO NORMALITY?

“It is my strong and sincere hope that we will be able to review the outstanding restrictions and allow a more significant return to normality from November at the earliest – possibly in time for Christmas,” said Johnson at a news conference on Friday.

