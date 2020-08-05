WH Smith could cut 1,500 jobs in UK restructuring

5th August 2020

A file photo of WH Smith store at Helsinki-Vantaa airport in Helsinki, Finland.

British retailer WH Smith said on Wednesday it could cut up to 1,500 jobs as part of a restructuring of its UK store operations due to a coronavirus-driven fall in customers at its travel and high street shops.

The company, founded more than 200 years ago as a news vendor in London, said it expects to deliver a headline pretax loss of between 70 million pounds and 75 million pounds for the year ended August 31.

WH Smith could cut 1,500 jobs in UK restructuring

