Werder Bremen avoid relegation on away goals

Four-time Bundesliga winners Werder Bremen, up to a few years ago considered as one of the best teams in Germany, managed so stave off relegation on away goals after a 2-2 thrilling encounter as second division Heidenheim.

Bremen were last relegated to the second tier for the 1980-81 season, which is the only campaign they have spent out of the Bundesliga throughout its history.

The first leg of the promotion-relegation play-off had ended 0-0.

In the second leg, Bremen twice but Heidenheim pegged them back. The latter minutes of the match were a highly thrilling spectacle. Heidenheim trailed after an early home goal, therefore requiring victory to ensure promotion.

They equalised in the 85th minute through Tim Kleindienst. Ludwig Augustinsson put Werder ahead again on the 94th-minute strike and, despite Kleindienst scoring a penalty eight minutes into stoppage time, Bremen were able to survive an incredible survival.

On it social media platforms, the club dedicated this victory to the team’s numerous fans.