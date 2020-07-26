Weed-killer glyphosate found in New Zealand’s manuka honey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traces of the controversial weed-killer glyphosate have been found in New Zealand honey, prompting concern for our high-value manuka industry.

The New Zealand Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) found the chemical, which is the active ingredient in products like Round Up, in more than 20 per cent of honey sampled from across the country.

It also found traces in packaged manuka honey products purchased from retail outlets.

While officials stress the traces are small and the products are still safe to eat, even at the highest levels they detected, it is a problem for exporters who sell manuka for hundreds of dollars a jar overseas.

That’s because glyphosate is one of the world’s most controversial chemicals. While our regulator says it is safe to use, the World Health Organisation’s cancer research arm has found it to be a probable carcinogen.

