Wearing of masks made compulsory in much of French city of Nice

3rd August 2020

Parishioners wearing protective face masks arrive at the Saint-Pierre d'Arene church in Nice, France. EPA-EFE/SEBASTIEN NOGIER

Reading Time: < 1 minute

People will have to wear masks outdoors in many of the major areas of the southern French city of Nice, Mayor Christian Estrosi said on Monday, including parts of the tourist spot of the Promenade des Anglais.

The measures for Nice coincide with similar new rules to make the wearing of masks compulsory outdoors in several major French cities, as France looks to fight against a resurgence of the COVID-19 virus.

French Prime Minister Jean Castex was in the northern French city of Lille on Monday, which also made the wearing of masks compulsory in much of Lille’s pedestrian areas and parks.

s2.reutersmedia.net

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Latin America sees coronavirus cases near 5 million

3rd August 2020

July was the worst month of the coronavirus pandemic

3rd August 2020

Russia to scrap Cyprus tax deal after talks fail

3rd August 2020

HSBC accelerates 35,000 job cuts amid Covid-19 profit plunge

3rd August 2020

Greece makes masks compulsory on ship decks

3rd August 2020

German finance minister opposes extension of VAT cut

3rd August 2020

WHO says there may never be a ‘silver bullet’ for COVID-19

3rd August 2020

Poland to enforce virus regulations in shops

3rd August 2020

Photo Story: New landing of migrants in Lampedusa, southern Italy

3rd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: