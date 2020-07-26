Watford relegated after 3-2 defeat at Arsenal

26th July 2020

epa08567623 Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes (R) hugs Watford's Ismaila Sarr (L) after the English Premier League match between Arsenal London and Watford in London, Britain, 26 July 2020. EPA-EFE/Rui Vieira/NMC/Pool EDITORIAL USE ONLY. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Watford were relegated from the Premier League on Sunday but went down fighting in a 3-2 loss at Arsenal, almost clawing their way back from a three-goal deficit largely thanks to former Arsenal striker Danny Welbeck.

The visitors got off to a nightmare start when defender Craig Dawson brought down Alexandre Lacazette in the area in the third minute to concede a penalty, which Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang converted.

Arsenal doubled their lead in the 24th minute when Kieran Tierney’s shot brushed the arm of Watford midfielder Will Hughes for an own-goal, and Aubameyang poured on the misery 10 minutes later with an unchallenged overhead kick from close range to make it 3-0.

Watford were given hope of a way back into the game shortly before the break when Welbeck, who left Arsenal to join Watford last summer, won a penalty for the visitors after being scythed down by David Luiz.

Hornets captain Troy Deeney drilled his spotkick past Arsenal keeper Emiliano Martinez to reduce the deficit.

Welbeck then narrowed the gap further in the 65th minute, tapping home from close range after a cross from Ismaila Sarr. But the visitors were unable to find another goal.

Reuters 

Tags: , ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

Its for the health and the economy – Maltese employers call for the cancellation of all mass events

26th July 2020

Putin and Zelenskiy pledge support for ceasefire in Ukraine starting tomorrow

26th July 2020

WHO scientist sees regulators cooperating to speed COVID-19 vaccine approval

26th July 2020

Countries whose travellers will be tested for COVID in French airports

26th July 2020

Erdogan and Al-Sarraj meet in Turkey

26th July 2020

Photo Story: Activity increases on Mount Pacaya volcano in Guatemala

26th July 2020

Premier League final verdicts

26th July 2020

Man City ends season with 5-0 win against Norwich

26th July 2020

Fernandes, Lingard score as Man United seal third place

26th July 2020

Southampton deny Sheffield United eighth spot

26th July 2020
%d bloggers like this: