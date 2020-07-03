Fri. Jul 3rd, 2020

War time Ratko Mladic diary highlight of exhibition in Belgrade

3rd July 2020

Serbian artist Vladimir Miladinovic poses for a photo in Belgrade, Serbia. Photo EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, Serbian artist Vladimir Miladinovic has transformed the war diary of former Bosnia Serb commander Ratko Mladic – the military leader convicted of genocide for the massacre – into an anti-war message.

The 400 pages of the Mladic’s diary from the Bosnian war (1992-95) have been carefully recreated in English with ink drawings by Serbian artist Vladimir Miladinovic, which will be on display in Belgrade until July 29 in an exhibition titled ‘Diary’ .

Rewritten pages in English by the artist Vladimir Miladinovic of the war time diary of former Bosnian Serb general Ratko Mladic in Belgrade

 

Via EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

