War time Ratko Mladic diary highlight of exhibition in Belgrade
Ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Srebrenica massacre, Serbian artist Vladimir Miladinovic has transformed the war diary of former Bosnia Serb commander Ratko Mladic – the military leader convicted of genocide for the massacre – into an anti-war message.
The 400 pages of the Mladic’s diary from the Bosnian war (1992-95) have been carefully recreated in English with ink drawings by Serbian artist Vladimir Miladinovic, which will be on display in Belgrade until July 29 in an exhibition titled ‘Diary’ .
Via EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC
