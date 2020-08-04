Voting Begins in Stormy Belarus Presidential Vote

4th August 2020

epa08580452 People attend a campaign rally of Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Svetlana Tikhanovskaya in Baranovichi, some 150km from Minsk, Belarus, 02 August 2020. The Belarusian presidential election is scheduled to take place on 09 August 2020. EPA-EFE/TATYANA ZENKOVICH

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Early voting began in Belarus today ahead of a presidential election in which strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko will seek a sixth term after ensuring that his main rivals were barred from taking part.

The 65-year-old has ruled over the ex-Soviet country wedged between Russia and Europe with an authoritarian grip for 26 years and has cracked down on the country’s emboldened opposition in the lead-up to Sunday’s election.

The Belarusian Electoral Commission blocked two other political rivals from being able to run against the president. One of them, Viktor Babariko, 56, was imprisoned on what his supporters say are fake charges.

The other, Valery Tsepkalo, 55, fled to Russia after alleged reports from security officials suggested he may soon face arrest and be stripped of his parental rights.

His leading rival, 37-year-old Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, is running in place of her jailed husband and has drawn massive crowds at rallies across the country in an unprecedented display of frustration with Lukashenko’s rule.

The central elections commission on Tuesday said that the country’s almost 7 million eligible voters could cast ballots at 5,767 polling stations set up in public spaces including medical facilities and army barracks and at 44 polling stations abroad.

Independent observers claim the authorities put pressure on public-sector employees to vote for Lukashenko-friendly candidates during the early voting period and carry out widespread falsifications before the main election day.

Tikhanovskaya has called on her supporters to vote on Sunday, the last day of polling, to avoid manipulation before the count and to wear a white bracelet so independent monitors can easily identify them.

The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, which carries out international election and war monitoring, has not recognized any elections in Belarus as free and fair since 1995.

Read more via The Moscow Times

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

Malta: Teachers’ union ‘not consulted’ on schools’ reopening plan

4th August 2020

Malta: 16 new COVID-19 cases, five linked to Santa Venera feast

4th August 2020

Malta: MAM, Chamber of Pharmacists and Repubblika react to Prime Minister’s speech

4th August 2020

Malta: Malta’s Got Talent auditions postponed

4th August 2020

Malta: Government insists situation is ‘absolutely under control’ as Prime Minister calls MCESD meeting

4th August 2020

Malta: PL administration in a meeting with MHRA regarding the future of tourism in Malta

4th August 2020

Malta: Open call to those interested

4th August 2020

Watch: Major explosion rocks Beirut capital Lebanon

4th August 2020

More people will die because of warmer climates than all infectious diseases – study

4th August 2020
%d bloggers like this: