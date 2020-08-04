Voting Begins in Stormy Belarus Presidential Vote

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Early voting began in Belarus today ahead of a presidential election in which strongman leader Alexander Lukashenko will seek a sixth term after ensuring that his main rivals were barred from taking part.

The 65-year-old has ruled over the ex-Soviet country wedged between Russia and Europe with an authoritarian grip for 26 years and has cracked down on the country’s emboldened opposition in the lead-up to Sunday’s election.

The Belarusian Electoral Commission blocked two other political rivals from being able to run against the president. One of them, Viktor Babariko, 56, was imprisoned on what his supporters say are fake charges.

The other, Valery Tsepkalo, 55, fled to Russia after alleged reports from security officials suggested he may soon face arrest and be stripped of his parental rights.