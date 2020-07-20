Von der Leyen said that EU leaders determined to reach agreement

epa08554351 President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen arrives for the third day of the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 19 July 2020. European Union nations leaders meet face-to-face for a third day to discuss plans to respond to the coronavirus pandemic and a new long-term EU budget. EPA-EFE/JOHN THYS / POOL

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday that the leaders of the EU were determined to reach agreement on the bloc’s long-term budget and an economic recovery plan after three days of haggling at a Brussels summit.

“They show the clear will to find a solution,” the European Union executive’s chief said on arrival for the fourth day of talks. “I’m positive for today. We’re not there yet, but things are moving in the right direction.”

Reuters

