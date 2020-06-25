Vojovodina Novi Sad win Serbian Cup after beating Partizan Belgrade on penalties

epa08478178 A police officer is reflected in a puddle during the Serbian Cup semifinal soccer match between Partizan and Red Star in Belgrade, Serbia, 10 June 2020. EPA-EFE/ANDREJ CUKIC

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vojvodina Novi Sad won the Serbian Cup on Wednesday as they beat Partizan Belgrade 4-2 on penalties after the clash ended 2-2 following regular and extra time in the Balkan nation’s last competitive match of the season.

Last season’s winners Partizan fought back from 2-0 down in regular time but Uros Vitas and Sasa Zdjelar blazed their penalties over the bar in the shootout while Vojvodina converted all their spot-kicks.

Both teams have clinched Europa League qualifying berths while champions Red Star Belgrade will enter the Champions League preliminary rounds.

Vojvodina appeared to have done enough to win the cup final in regular time after goals from Miljan Vukadinovic and Petar Bojic put them in a commanding position.

Filip Stevanovic pulled one back in the 80th minute and centre back Strahinja Pavlovic levelled deep into stoppage with a spectacular overhead kick, sparking wild celebrations among Partizan fans at Cair stadium in the southern city of Nis.

Yet Vojvodina held their nerve in the penalty shootout to end the season on a high note after finishing third in the 16-team first division, behind Red Star and Partizan.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related