Viviana Parisi and Gioele case confirmed as a murder-suicide by scientific police

Viviana Parisi killed her four-year-old son Gioele and after climbing an electricity pylon, threw herself into the void, from a height of 15 meters.

The Italian scientific police section has confirmed that the murder-suicide is no longer a simple hypothesis following a histological examination which ascertained the “consistency of the tissues, which reflect the impact”.

Corriere Della Sera reports that at first there was a hypothesis that the mother slipped trying to reach the top of the pylon. This hypothesis, however was rejected, precisely because the woman’s body was found several meters away. Had she slipped – the technical tests have ascertained – Viviana would have fallen almost vertically to the pylon.

Even the detail of the shoe, found a short distance from the body, is explained by the fact that it was unfastened and therefore, in the violent impact with the ground, Viviana lost it.

A new inspection on the spot where the former police sergeant Giuseppe Di Bello found the remains of the child was carried on Saturday.

The entomologist Stefano Vanin and the coroner Elvira Spagnuolo said “We measured the temperature of the environment because we are working on the insects found near the remains of mother and son.

The larvae, in fact, have a heat-dependent development »- Vanin explained. “This will allow us to establish with certainty how long the body and the remains have been there.”

