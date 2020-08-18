Visitors from Greece, Croatia and Turkey possibly next to be ‘quarantined’ by U.K.

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Greece, Croatia and Turkey could join the UK’s quarantine list as the countries record a rise in coronavirus cases.

British holidaymakers returning to the UK from these countries could be next to face quarantine measures after France, Malta, the Netherlands and other nations were removed from the UK’s travel corridor list.

The Telegraph reports that the number of cases in Greece is now the highest since the beginning of the pandemic. Yesterday, there were 216 cases, up from the previous high of 156 on April 21.

It is a similarly worrying picture in Croatia, which recorded its all-time high number of cases on Friday – 208.

Both countries are now teetering towards the alleged ‘threshold’ of cases per 100,000 which could see the FCO advise against travel and introduce quarantine measures.

On Saturday Grant Shapps revealed that anything above 20 cases per 100,000 for a period of seven days or more will likely lead to a country being added to the quarantine list.

Greece is now at 13.8 cases per 100,000 over seven days, and Croatia is at 21.4.

Meanwhile, Belgium and France are officially off the FCO’s ‘green list’, meaning anyone arriving into the UK from the country will have to self-isolate for 14 days.

However, there is an exception for travellers who drive through Belgium or France, as many do from much of western and central Europe, to reach the UK.

Sky News / The Telegraph

