Vietnam says early August ‘decisive time’ to avert large-scale virus spread

A woman holding her child walks at a street in Hanoi, Vietnam, 03 August 2020. Vietnam's health ministry announced on the day that the country's total tally of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases is 621, with the death toll from the infectious disease standing at six. EPA-EFE/LUONG THAI LINH

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on Monday that early August would a decisive period for preventing a large-scale spread of the coronavirus, state broadcaster VTV reported, after a reemergence of the virus after more than three months.

“We have to deploy full force to curb all known epicentres, especially those in Danang,” VTV quoted Phuc as telling a meeting of government officials, referring to the city where the virus reappeared recently.

“Early August will be the decisive time within which to stop the virus from spreading on a large scale.”

Phuc said this current wave of infection could have a more “critical impact” than the previous one and ordered officials to both contain the spread and maintain supply chains, the report said.

Like this: Like Loading...

Related