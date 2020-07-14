Vienna Airport to suspend flights from 18 countries
Austria is expanding a list of countries from which planes won’t be allowed to land to include six nations in the western Balkans, as well as Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Egypt starting from Thursday in a bid to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus.
The countries from the western Balkans included are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Macedonia and Montenegro.
Austria currently bans flights from eight countries, including Belarus, China, the UK, Iran, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine.
There are exceptions for flights bringing in freight, repatriated Austrians, medical caregivers or agricultural workers. The new measure will affect airlines operating to and from Austria including Austrian Airlines, Air Serbia, Montenegro Airlines and Wizz Air. The ban will be in place until July 31.
via Aeronews
You must log in to post a comment.