Vienna Airport to suspend flights from 18 countries

epa08406737 General view of Austrian Airlines (AUA) planes grounded at the Vienna International Airport (VIC) in Schwechat, Austria, 07 May 2020. According to media reports, AUA, part of the Lufthansa Group and headquartered in Vienna, Austria, is planning to cut 1,100 of the 7,000 jobs by 2023 and that wages are to fall by 13 per cent. The company temporarily suspended all regular flight operations due to the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus, which causes the COVID-19 disease. EPA-EFE/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Austria is expanding a list of countries from which planes won’t be allowed to land to include six nations in the western Balkans, as well as Romania, Bulgaria, Moldova and Egypt starting from Thursday in a bid to stem the outbreak of the coronavirus.

The countries from the western Balkans included are Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Serbia, Macedonia and Montenegro.

Austria currently bans flights from eight countries, including Belarus, China, the UK, Iran, Portugal, Russia, Sweden and Ukraine.

There are exceptions for flights bringing in freight, repatriated Austrians, medical caregivers or agricultural workers. The new measure will affect airlines operating to and from Austria including Austrian Airlines, Air Serbia, Montenegro Airlines and Wizz Air. The ban will be in place until July 31.

via Aeronews

