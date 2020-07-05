Victoria Beckham pays romantic tribute to her husband on their 21st anniversary

Reading Time: < 1 minute

David and Victoria Beckham have paid tribute to one another on their 21st wedding anniversary, sharing throwback pictures on Instagram.

On 4 July 1999, David Beckham and Victoria Adams were married at Luttrellstown Castle in Ireland following a two-year relationship.

Widely known as “Posh and Becks”, the couple have four children together, ranging in age from 21 to eight years old.

The Independent reports that in honour of their 21st wedding anniversary, both the former footballer and fashion designer shared nostalgic photo montages on Instagram looking back on key moments of their relationship.

