Vatican calls for sustainable and responsible tourism

A view of the Poniente beach mostly empty of people during a sunny day in Benidorm, eastern Spain, 29 July 2020. Benidorm is a very popular destination for British tourists in Spain. EPA-EFE/MORELL

The Vatican is calling on governments and economic policy makers to promote and encourage responsible tourism, particularly in rural and remote areas. In this task, it is urging them to observe the principles of social and economic justice and with full respect for the environment and cultures.

The Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development made the appeal in a message released in view of this year’s World Tourism Day, set for 27 September.

Cardinal Peter Turkson, the Prefect of the Dicastery, focused the message on “Tourism and rural development”, the theme chosen by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the annual observance.

