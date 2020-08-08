Vatican calls for sustainable and responsible tourism
Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Vatican is calling on governments and economic policy makers to promote and encourage responsible tourism, particularly in rural and remote areas. In this task, it is urging them to observe the principles of social and economic justice and with full respect for the environment and cultures.
The Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development made the appeal in a message released in view of this year’s World Tourism Day, set for 27 September.
Cardinal Peter Turkson, the Prefect of the Dicastery, focused the message on “Tourism and rural development”, the theme chosen by the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) for the annual observance.
Vatican News
You must log in to post a comment.