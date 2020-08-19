Vaccine likely to be mandatory in Australia

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Australia’s prime minister, Scott Morrison, said he wants it to be compulsory for people to have a Covid-19 vaccine once it is available.

Australia had earlier revealed it has agreed a deal with AstraZeneca to supply the potential Oxford University vaccine. People will receive the vaccine for free in Australia, Morrison said, calling the Oxford vaccine “one of the most advanced and promising in the world”.

Meanwhile, the Australian state of Victoria, the epicentre of the country’s second wave of infections, recorded 216 new cases in the past 24 hours and 12 deaths, officials said on Wednesday morning.

