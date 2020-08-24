Usain Bolt tests positive for Covid-19

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Olympic legend Usain Bolt has reportedly tested positive for coronavirus and entered self-isolation.

The retired sprinter turned 34 on Friday and is believed to have returned a positive test for COVID-19 after a check some days ago.

The report adds Bolt was thrown a surprise birthday party by family and friends, with Manchester City star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen winger Leon Bailey among the guests, and might have been the cause which have triggered it.

Daily Mirror / Nationwide Radio (Jamaica)

