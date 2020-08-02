US reaches 4.6 million covid-19 cases and 154,002 deaths

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,601,526 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 58,947 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,132 to 154,002.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 1, versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reuters

Like this: Like Loading...

Related