US reaches 4.6 million covid-19 cases and 154,002 deaths

2nd August 2020

file photo by EPA-EFE/DENIS BALIBOUSE / POOL

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Sunday reported 4,601,526 cases of the novel coronavirus, an increase of 58,947 cases from its previous count, and said that the number of deaths had risen by 1,132 to 154,002.

The CDC reported its tally of cases of COVID-19 as of 4 p.m. ET on Aug. 1, versus its previous report a day earlier.

The CDC figures do not necessarily reflect cases reported by individual states.

Reuters 

Tags: ,

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

You may have missed

EU banks’ stress test to be held in 2021

31st July 2020

‘Major Incident’ status declared in Greater Manchester

2nd August 2020

Renzo Piano’s Genoa Morandi Bridge set to open on Monday

2nd August 2020

Roma and Sinti communities honour victims killed by Nazi regime during Holocaust

2nd August 2020

Kosovo PM contracts coronavirus

2nd August 2020

SpaceX Crew Astronauts ‘splash down’ safely

2nd August 2020

Photo Story – Carousel in Barcelona

2nd August 2020

US reaches 4.6 million covid-19 cases and 154,002 deaths

2nd August 2020

Tories defend position of not suspending MP, and former Minister accused of rape

2nd August 2020

Islamic State claims responsibility for attack in Afghanistan

2nd August 2020
%d bloggers like this: