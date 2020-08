epa08590855 (FILE) - Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam attends a press conference in Hong Kong, China, 07 January 2020 (reissued 08 August 2020). According to media reports on 07 August 2020, the US Treasury instituted sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam, in response to her part in China's recent imposition of a National Security Law which curbs democratic processes in the territory. Ten other officials from mainland China and Hong Kong were also included in the sanctions. EPA-EFE/JEROME FAVRE