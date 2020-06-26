US House passes Democratic police reform bill

The Washington Monument (L) and the Jefferson Memorial (C, right, bottom) at dusk in Washington, DC, USA. On 24 June, in the wake of anti-racism protests aimed at monuments around the country, President Trump activated the National Guard to provide unarmed security for monuments in the nation's capitol. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Lawmakers in the House of Representatives on Thursday passed the police reform bill by 236-181, amid a high-profile debate that follows the killing of African-American George Floyd.

Only three Republicans voted for the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which was passed by the Democrat-controlled House after nationwide protests against racial injustice and police brutality.

Last month, a white police officer used his knee to pin Floyd down by the neck, leading to his death.

The new measures, backed by leading civil rights groups in the US, are aimed at reducing police violence, expanding training, and creating more accountability at the national level.

“Exactly one month ago, George Floyd spoke his final words — ‘I can’t breathe’ — and changed the course of history,” said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, standing on the steps of the US Capitol with the Congressional Black Caucus.

The measure now moves to the Senate for a vote, where the choice is “to honor George Floyd’s life or to do nothing,” she added.

However, the Senate’s Republican majority has already said they will oppose the sweeping reforms, making it highly unlikely for it to become law.

Read more via DW

Like this: Like Loading...

Related