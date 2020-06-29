US health secretary warns times is running out to stop coronavirus in country

A man in a mask walks past a statue of the Greek god Prometheus in Rockefeller Center that has a mask on to mark New York City entering Phase 2 of reopening in New York, New York, USA. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

US health secretary Alex Azar has warned that “the window is closing” on the country’s chance to take action to effectively curb the coronavirus, as the number of confirmed cases surpassed 2.5m.

The Health and Human Services secretary pointed to a recent surge in infections, particularly in the south and said people have “to act responsibly” by social distancing and wearing face masks especially “in these hot zones”.

For a third consecutive day on Saturday, the number of confirmed US cases rose by more than 40,000.

In Arizona, cases have risen by 267% so far in June and jumped by a record 3,857 cases on Sunday, the eighth record-breaking increase this month.

Overall, US deaths from Covid-19 have passed 125,000 with more than 2.5m confirmed cases, according to compiled by Johns Hopkins University, far more than any other country in the world.

The fresh surge in Covid-19 cases has been most pronounced in a handful of southern and western states that reopened earlier and more aggressively, with the support of the Trump administration, despite warnings by health officials to wait to see a steady decline in cases.

Texas and Florida were among the states that reversed course on parts of their reopening plans last week as cases continue to increase.

