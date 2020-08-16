US and Poland sign defence cooperation agreement

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The US sealed a defence cooperation deal with Polish officials that will pave the way for the redeployment of American troops from Germany to Poland, Euronews reports.

“This is going to be an extended guarantee: a guarantee that in case of a threat our soldiers are going to stand arm-in-arm,” Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said during the signing ceremony.

“It will also serve to increase the security of other countries in our part of Europe,” Duda said.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is in Warsaw after visiting four nations in central and eastern Europe

Euronews/AP

