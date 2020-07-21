US accuses China of attempts to steal vaccine research data

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The U.S. accused two Chinese hackers of working for Beijing to steal or try to steal terabytes of data, including coronavirus research, from Western companies in 11 nations — the second time in a week a foreign nation has been singled out for vaccine-related hacking, according to Bloomberg.

The Justice Department released an indictment Tuesday against the individuals, whom it identified as Li Xiaoyu and Dong Jiazhi. It said that the two men were assisted by China’s Ministry of State Security and that defense contractors and weapons systems were hacked along with medical research.

“Li and Dong, former classmates at an electrical-engineering college in Chengdu, China, used their technical training to hack the computer networks of a wide variety of victims,” according to the indictment. “The defendants stole hundreds of millions of dollars’ worth of trade secrets, intellectual property, and other valuable business information.”

Bloomberg

